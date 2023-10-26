Brrrr Barbie! Halloween forecast in Vancouver calls for warm layers

Vancouver is finally out of a wet spell, and it seems dry weather will remain in the forecast for the next week right through Halloween.

However, it’s not a bad idea to think about what layers you can add to your costume if you’re hitting up a Halloween-themed party this weekend. Ski Lodge Barbie, perhaps?

While the sun is expected to stick around into next week, it will be a chilly few days.

On Friday night, temperatures will drop from 9°C in the day to about 1°C, according to The Weather Network. Saturday it may drop to 0°C at night.

Clouds will move in Sunday but remain primarily sunny through to Monday.

On Tuesday, the day is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with only about three hours of sun.

Tuesday will be one of the warmest days of the week as temperatures could reach 12°C but it will drop to about 7°C at night.

The rain may return next Thursday, November 2.