Brrrr Barbie! Halloween forecast in Vancouver calls for warm layers

Nikitha Martins
Oct 26 2023, 8:42 pm
@barbiethemovie/Instagram | Daily Hive

Vancouver is finally out of a wet spell, and it seems dry weather will remain in the forecast for the next week right through Halloween.

However, it’s not a bad idea to think about what layers you can add to your costume if you’re hitting up a Halloween-themed party this weekend. Ski Lodge Barbie, perhaps? 

While the sun is expected to stick around into next week, it will be a chilly few days. 

On Friday night, temperatures will drop from 9°C in the day to about 1°C, according to The Weather Network. Saturday it may drop to 0°C at night. 

Clouds will move in Sunday but remain primarily sunny through to Monday. 

On Tuesday, the day is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with only about three hours of sun. 

Tuesday will be one of the warmest days of the week as temperatures could reach 12°C but it will drop to about 7°C at night. 

The Weather Network

The rain may return next Thursday, November 2.

