In Vancouver, the average detached house clocks in at just under $2 million dollars right now. For condos, you’re looking to shell out around $700,000. But outside of Vancouver, in other BC cities, you can get a two-bedroom apartment for way less.

Curious to see what you could maybe somewhat reasonably afford right now?

Here’s a look at seven properties on the market for under $300,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities.

Agassiz

A good option if you want to stay close-ish to Vancouver while being a property owner, this spot in Agassiz is private and has wonderful views.

$269,000 asking price

two bedrooms

one bathroom

818 square feet

Vernon

This Vernon condo is totally comfortable. There is a catch with this unit – it’s a 55+-only building. But if you start saving for it now, maybe you will be able to afford it by the time you’re in your 50s!

#208 3010 35 Street

$277,900 asking price

two bedrooms

two bathroom

935 square feet

Penticton

But don’t get too excited, because as it turns out, this is another 55+ only strata. They’re very common at this price point, apparently.

$278,500 asking price

two bedrooms

one bathroom

821 square feet

Courtenay

Vancouver Island real estate tends to have good value, more so than other places in BC, and this condo is really nice, especially if you’re used to Vancouver condo life.

$284,000 asking price

two bedrooms

one bathroom

920 square feet

Kamloops

This ground-floor corner unit is newly renovated (hello, floors!) and has a low monthly strata fee, making it a good buy for a first-time homeowner.

$275,000 asking price

two bedrooms

one bathroom

800 square feet

Radium Hot Springs

If you’re going to leave Vancouver and give up on city life, why not move to a natural paradise? Calling this condo in Radium Hot Springs home would feel like being on vacation all the time.

$299,900 asking price

two bedrooms

two bathrooms

1,006 square feet

Campbell River

This lovely Campbell River condo is bright with fresh carpet and a spacious patio. The strata fees are less than $300 per month and it seems like a great value buy.