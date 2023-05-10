Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

7 BC cities where two-bedroom condos sell for $300K or less

Sarah Anderson
May 10 2023, 11:07 pm
REW

In Vancouver, the average detached house clocks in at just under $2 million dollars right now. For condos, you’re looking to shell out around $700,000. But outside of Vancouver, in other BC cities, you can get a two-bedroom apartment for way less.

Curious to see what you could maybe somewhat reasonably afford right now?

Here’s a look at seven properties on the market for under $300,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities.

Agassiz

condo

REW

A good option if you want to stay close-ish to Vancouver while being a property owner, this spot in Agassiz is private and has wonderful views.

241 1783 Agassiz-Rosedale Highway No 9 Highway
  • $269,000 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 818 square feet

Vernon

condo

REW

This Vernon condo is totally comfortable. There is a catch with this unit – it’s a 55+-only building. But if you start saving for it now, maybe you will be able to afford it by the time you’re in your 50s!

#208 3010 35 Street

  • $277,900 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • two bathroom
  • 935 square feet

Penticton

condo for sale

REW

But don’t get too excited, because as it turns out, this is another 55+ only strata. They’re very common at this price point, apparently.

#109 601 Wade Avenue
  • $278,500 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 821 square feet

Courtenay

condo for sale

REW

Vancouver Island real estate tends to have good value, more so than other places in BC, and this condo is really nice, especially if you’re used to Vancouver condo life.

204 – 178 Back Road
  • $284,000 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 920 square feet

Kamloops

condo

REW

This ground-floor corner unit is newly renovated (hello, floors!) and has a low monthly strata fee, making it a good buy for a first-time homeowner.

7-1900 Tranquille Road
  • $275,000 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 800 square feet

Radium Hot Springs

condo for sale

REW

If you’re going to leave Vancouver and give up on city life, why not move to a natural paradise? Calling this condo in Radium Hot Springs home would feel like being on vacation all the time.

101 – 4769 Forsters Landing Road
  • $299,900 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,006 square feet

Campbell River

condo for sale

REW

This lovely Campbell River condo is bright with fresh carpet and a spacious patio. The strata fees are less than $300 per month and it seems like a great value buy.

402 – 322 Birch Street
  • $249,900 asking price
  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 765 square feet
