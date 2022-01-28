Real EstateUrbanized

7 BC cities where you can still buy a four-bedroom house for less than $500K

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Jan 28 2022, 7:42 pm
Shannon Thomas/RE/MAX Core Realty | Andrew Britner/PG Direct Realty Ltd.

At this point, it’s safe to say that nothing will cause the BC real estate market to go down very much.

After all, we just had a global pandemic and prices didn’t seem to budge at all.

So, if you’re serious about owning a home with lots of room for your activities or your future family, then you might want to look at expanding your horizons.

In Vancouver, half a million dollars might get you a decent one-bedroom condo.

Or, you could take that same budget and stretch it into a four (or more!) bedroom house in other corners of BC.

Here’s a look at seven properties under $500,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:

Prince George house for sale

bc-house-for-sale

Shannon Thomas/RE/MAX Core Realty 

1645 Elm Street

  • Asking price: $419,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,404 square feet

Castlegar house for sale

bc house

Joni Askew/Fair Realty

2704 Columbia Avenue

  • Asking price: $489,900
  • Five bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,088 square feet

Vernon house for sale

bc house

Zona Stuart/Sage Executive Group Real Estate

2400 34th Street

  • Asking price: $499,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,489 square feet

Cranbrook house for sale

bc-house-for-sale

Andrew Britner/PG Direct Realty Ltd.

206 4th Avenue South

  • Asking price: $420,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,668 square feet

Fort St. John house for sale

bc house

Amanda Wagner/Century 21 Energy Realty

8715 114th Avenue

  • Asking price: $420,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,425 square feet

Prince Rupert house for sale

bc house for sale

Emily Kawaguchi/RE/MAX Coast Mountains

625 Taylor Street

  • Asking price: $429,500
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,150 square feet

Terrace house for sale

bc-house-for-sale

Dawn Monsen/RE/MAX Coast Mountains

4102 Yeo Street

  • Asking price: $455,000
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,404 square feet
