At this point, it’s safe to say that nothing will cause the BC real estate market to go down very much.

After all, we just had a global pandemic and prices didn’t seem to budge at all.

So, if you’re serious about owning a home with lots of room for your activities or your future family, then you might want to look at expanding your horizons.

In Vancouver, half a million dollars might get you a decent one-bedroom condo.

Or, you could take that same budget and stretch it into a four (or more!) bedroom house in other corners of BC.

Here’s a look at seven properties under $500,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:

Prince George house for sale

1645 Elm Street

Asking price: $419,900

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

2,404 square feet

Castlegar house for sale

2704 Columbia Avenue

Asking price: $489,900

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

2,088 square feet

Vernon house for sale

2400 34th Street

Asking price: $499,900

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

2,489 square feet

Cranbrook house for sale

206 4th Avenue South

Asking price: $420,900

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,668 square feet

Fort St. John house for sale

8715 114th Avenue

Asking price: $420,900

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

2,425 square feet

Prince Rupert house for sale

625 Taylor Street

Asking price: $429,500

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

2,150 square feet

Terrace house for sale

4102 Yeo Street