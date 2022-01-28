7 BC cities where you can still buy a four-bedroom house for less than $500K
Jan 28 2022, 7:42 pm
At this point, it’s safe to say that nothing will cause the BC real estate market to go down very much.
After all, we just had a global pandemic and prices didn’t seem to budge at all.
So, if you’re serious about owning a home with lots of room for your activities or your future family, then you might want to look at expanding your horizons.
In Vancouver, half a million dollars might get you a decent one-bedroom condo.
Or, you could take that same budget and stretch it into a four (or more!) bedroom house in other corners of BC.
Here’s a look at seven properties under $500,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:
Prince George house for sale
- Asking price: $419,900
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 2,404 square feet
Castlegar house for sale
- Asking price: $489,900
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,088 square feet
Vernon house for sale
- Asking price: $499,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,489 square feet
Cranbrook house for sale
- Asking price: $420,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,668 square feet
Fort St. John house for sale
- Asking price: $420,900
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 2,425 square feet
Prince Rupert house for sale
- Asking price: $429,500
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,150 square feet
Terrace house for sale
- Asking price: $455,000
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 2,404 square feet