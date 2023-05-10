The project to build what has been billed as the world’s tallest building with a Passive House green building design standard in Vancouver officially launched on Tuesday.

Named “CURV,” the tower will rise from the mid-block site of 1059-1075 Nelson Street — near the northeast corner of the intersection of Thurlow and Nelson streets in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood.

If CURV existed today, with a structural height of 586 ft (179 metres) containing 60 storeys, it would be the third tallest building in the city of Vancouver. And as the development site is on the highest geographical elevation of the downtown peninsula, it will appear far taller than it really is in the skyline — the appearance of a 724-ft-tall (221 metres) building above sea level.

The tower’s coastline shape-inspired design is by world-renowned British architect Tom Wright of WKK Architects, who is perhaps best known for his design of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, while the interior design is by Andres Escobar.

There will be 358 luxury condominium homes, including 168 one-bedroom units, 154 two-bedroom units, and 36 three-bedroom units. Sales will launch on May 27, 2023, the same day the presentation centre at 510 Burrard Street opens to the public. Today, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for this off-site presentation centre location.

Tower construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2024 for an estimated completion in 2029.

Vancouver-based Henson Developments received Vancouver City Council’s rezoning application approval in June 2020, and they subsequently sought the partnership of Montreal-based Brivia Group, which is now the lead developer for the project.

“Brivia Group is committed to innovation and setting a new standard for both luxury and sustainable real estate development in Canada,” said Kheng Ly, president and CEO of Brivia Group, in a statement.

“CURV is one of our most ambitious projects to date and when we embarked on this incredible journey, we knew we had to do it right with a team of leading professionals in a fitting and visionary city. CURV is a symbol for what is possible for future developments around the world, showcasing how buildings will help cities achieve their green goals through elevated sustainability, comfort and design.

Beyond the high standard of environmental sustainability from the Passive House design’s ability to reduce heating and cooling costs by 90% compared to similarly-sized, conventionally-designed buildings, the tower will also offer a high degree of luxurious finishings and amenities — complete with panoramic views of the region.

Instead of an additional penthouse level, the 60th floor’s indoor amenities for residents include a fitness gym, yoga room equipped by Lululemon Studio, sauna, guest suite, private lounge with a dining room and wine cellar, entertainment lounge with a kitchen, games lounge, and a multi-sport simulator room.

One level above, the tower rooftop’s outdoor amenities will include a “Sky Dining Area” with a BBQ and pizza oven, a “SkyBar,” social space and garden with an outdoor cinema, a “SkySpa” hot tub pool, and 360-degree unobstructed views.

In addition to the market condominium component, the tower will also have a market rental housing and social housing component within the bottom 21 floors, with 50 units of market rental housing stacked above the base levels with 102 units of social housing.

The building will have two separate entrances for varying housing tenures, with the condominium and market rental housing entrance located on Nelson Street, and the social housing entrance on the laneway. Indoor and outdoor amenity spaces for social housing will be located on the ground level, while separate indoor amenity space for the market residential units is located on the 16th floor.

On this particular city block, CURV will join Westbank’s The Butterfly tower as signature landmark additions to the downtown Vancouver skyline.