There will be even more fun and thrilling activities at Central City Fun Park immediately next to SkyTrain’s Scott Road Station in North Surrey.

Willow Industries has submitted an application to the municipal government to double Central City Fun Park’s size from its existing 88,000 sq ft to about 175,000 sq ft.

No new buildings will be conducted for the expansion, but rather the indoor amusement park will consolidate other commercial units in the industrial-sized store complex that was originally built for Eagle Home Hardware Centre in 1995.

The number of allowable arcade games will more than double from 65 to up to 165.

The new indoor expansion will also include an 18-hole mini golf course, nine-hole mini golf, laser tag, street curling, virtual reality arena, escape rooms, party rooms, bumper cars, a regular go-kart track, and a smaller go-kart track just for younger children.

The largest new go-kart track will be located outdoors, within an existing paved area on the northwest corner of the property. This outdoor go-kart track will span an area of 28,000 sq ft.

Electric-battery vehicles will be used on both the indoor and outdoor go-kart tracks.

All of this is in addition to Central City Fun Park’s existing 2020-opened space in the complex, which already contains dozens of arcade games, a rolling skating arena, an eight-lane bowling alley, virtual reality spaces, a nine-hole mini golf course, and food and drink concessions.

To achieve the expansion at 11125 124th Street, Central City Fun Park will expand into a 69,000 sq ft unit that was recently vacated by Bridgeview Storage, and a 33,000 sq ft unit currently occupied by Calvary Church, which is expected to vacate its space by this summer.

Existing tenants CDI College (33,000 sq ft) and The Hive Rock Climbing (21,000 sq ft) will remain in the complex for the time being, but they show Central City Fun Park’s potential future expansion over the longer term without having to build a new structure.

Willow Industries also operates Go Bananas (former Funky Monkey Fun Park) and were the longtime operator of Central City Arena (Stardust Roller Rink) until its closure for redevelopment.