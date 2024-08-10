Multiple BC cities given the spotlight in supernatural Netflix series

With the stunning scenery around BC, it’s no wonder the province is a hotspot for film and TV shoots. In a recent filming location reveal, a whopping total of five BC cities made up the backdrop of a popular Netflix TV series.

Four cities in Metro Vancouver and one spot on Vancouver Island set the stage for the supernatural mystery series Dead Boy Detectives. The show was released in the Spring of this year and follows ghost detectives Charles Rowland and Edwin Payne as they work together to solve some eerie and supernatural crimes on Earth.

The filming locations of the series were announced on Netflix in Your Neighbourhood, a website launched by Netflix in 2021 that allows users to search the locations of what films and series were shot near them. In Dead Boy Detectives, the BC cities that can be spotted in the background of the show are Langley, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver, and Shirley.

With so many BC cities making the cut for the mystical series, here’s the breakdown of where you can spot each place in the show.

Vancouver

The show’s filming locations in Vancouver include the usually sunny city transformed into spooky, dim-lit streets. In the first episode, you can spot the signs for the Gastown-favourite pubs, The Lamplighter Public House and Clough Club. But it’s not just the city that makes it into the show, with the rugged islands of Whytecliff Park featuring as scenery in episode four.

Richmond

None other than the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf set the scene for the main characters’ first jaunt into the fictional place, Port Townsend. The iconic harbour can be seen under grey skies and snow as the detectives meander their way through the waterfront.

Surrey

Multiple spots in Surrey were transformed into eerie places for Dead Boy Detectives. The usually booming Central City Fun Park played a key role in the series, becoming an abandoned spot for the characters to confront one of the main antagonists. The Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries also made an appearance, but luckily, this shot featured the library from the outside instead of becoming a creepy deserted spot with dusty old books.

Langley

Fort Langley is a quintessential small town in Metro Vancouver known for its colourful shops and amazing cafes. But, in this series, the historic site turns into a gloomy backdrop as one of the evil characters creates chaos and mayhem around the town.

Shirley

Last but not least in the list of BC cities featured in this series is Shirley. This spot is just an hour outside of Victoria and holds an iconic lighthouse that tourists from all over the world travel to see. The lighthouse is given its own spotlight in episode four, The Case of the Lighthouse Leapers.

Did you notice any of these BC spots in the series? Let us know in the comments below.