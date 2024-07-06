Netflix has officially axed its cheapest ad-free plan in Canada

Netflix has officially started pulling the plug on its cheapest ad-free plan in Canada.

In April, the streaming giant notified Canadian users that the Basic plan would be removed, sparking backlash from many subscribers.

At that time, Netflix said the process would occur on a rolling basis depending on a person’s billing cycle, with members being notified of dates and deadlines over email or on the service itself.

Now, some users have said they’ve begun receiving on-screen notifications on their devices telling them to choose a different plan option to continue watching.

Earlier this week, one Netflix user posted pictures to Reddit showing a message that popped up on their screen when trying to access their account under the Basic plan.

“Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13. Choose a new plan to keep watching,” reads the notification.

“Your Basic plan has been discontinued, but you can easily switch to a new one. Plans start at just $5.99 with upgraded features.”

In another photo, they snapped a list of pricing options that coincide with Netflix’s Canadian subscription plans.

Others said they had experienced the same thing when they tried to access the streaming service.

Canadian users impacted by this move have the option to subscribe to Netflix’s other three monthly subscription options:

Standard with ads $5.99: This is now the cheapest tier that includes ads and allows users to watch on two supported devices in full HD.

This is now the cheapest tier that includes ads and allows users to watch on two supported devices in full HD. Standard $16.49: Includes better video quality (1080p vs. 720p for the Basic), ad-free viewing, and the ability to download the app on two devices. It also allows adding one extra member who doesn’t live with you.

Includes better video quality (1080p vs. 720p for the Basic), ad-free viewing, and the ability to download the app on two devices. It also allows adding one extra member who doesn’t live with you. Premium $20.99: This includes unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games. Users can watch on four supported devices at a time in Ultra HD. The plan also allows downloads on six supported devices and the option to add two members who don’t live with you.

Netflix initially informed its shareholders in January that the $9.99 Basic plan would be coming to an end.

In an April shareholder call, Netflix co-CEO Gregory Peters said the phaseout process had been initiated in the UK and Canada.

Peters said the company will “work hard to make this a smooth transition.”

“Part of that is listening to our members before we make any further moves, so we’ve got nothing more to announce, and we really want to see how this goes,” he stated.

With files from Isabelle Docto.