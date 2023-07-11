Two BC cities were just named among the best in Canada

There are a number of beautiful cities across Canada, and it turns out two of the best are located right here in BC.

Victoria and Vancouver were just listed as two of the top five Canadian cities by readers of Travel and Leisure.

Nearly 165,000 people assessed these two BC cities across a range of criteria for Travel and Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey. The voting criteria included sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

That’s a big list of things to live up to. But, of course, both Victoria and Vancouver made the cut.

Victoria was voted as the second-best city in Canada with a rating of 85.09, just narrowly missing out on the top spot to Québec City with a rating of 85.85.

Out of all things to love about Victoria, people praised the quaint city for its beautiful scenery.

One reader said, “The island is lovely, with the coastline, gardens, and historic buildings in a picturesque setting.”

Vancouver came in close at number four on the list with a rating of 82.69.

People admired the natural beauty surrounding the city and its commitment to Indigenous education in galleries and museums.

Perfectly summarised by one voter: “Ah, Vancouver: mountains, water, and incredible Chinese food — what’s not to love?”