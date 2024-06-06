We’re finally in for some consistently good weather in BC, which might be the perfect time for some boating in the province.

GetMyBoat, essentially the Airbnb of boats, recently ranked Canada’s most popular boating locations.

Three BC cities made the top 10 list, including standard costs and the most popular style of boat. Being a coastal province, it’s no surprise boating in BC is so popular.

Vancouver was named the second-best city in Canada for boating, behind Toronto. GetMyBoat says that the average hourly rate is $295, with an average trip price of $1,031.

Regarding the most popular boats, yachts are a hot choice across Canada and BC. Vancouver is no exception.

“Vancouver is characterized by its favourable year-round climate and gorgeous surroundings.”

Vancouver boating highlights include False Creek, English Bay and the Gulf Islands.

The next city on the list is Kelowna, which came in at number four, and GetMyBoat says it’s much cheaper to rent a boat there. The hourly average rate is $91, with an average trip price of $493. Not yachts, but wake boats are the most popular style of boat in Kelowna.

GetMyBoat lauds Kelowna’s warm lake waters and how the city is beloved for its vineyards and wineries “and stunning landscapes that surround the region.”

Richmond is the last BC spot to make the list at number 10. It’s a bit more expensive than Kelowna, with an average hourly rate of $198 and an average trip price of $866. The most popular boat in Richmond is the powerboat.

GetMyBoat says Richmond offers “diverse boating experiences ranging from river cruising to coastal exploration.”

There are also guided boat tours, which GetMyBoat says are popular in Richmond.

“Enjoy stunning views of Vancouver Island, downtown Vancouver, and other highlights of this region of the Pacific Northwest.”

Are you planning on taking part in some boating in BC this summer? Let us know where you’re planning on setting sail in the comments.