Kelowna garden named one of the top "hidden gems" in Canada

BC has plenty of scenic spots, from stunning mountains to beautiful beaches, but sometimes, it’s the smaller places that truly shine through. That’s just the case for one spot in Kelowna.

Kasugai Gardens was just recognized as one of the best “hidden gems” in Canada by software company Bókun, a subsidiary of Tripadvisor.

The garden park made its way onto the list after Bókun compiled the top sites by analyzing Tripadvisor reviews from over 1,000 destinations worldwide that contained the phrase “hidden gem.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by randalhagen (@randalhagen)

According to the City of Kelowna, the garden was established in 1987 to “demonstrate the friendship and union between Kelowna and its sister city in Kasugai, Japan.”

The garden park perfectly embodies the phrase, small but mighty. At just 0.29 hectares, the site is adorned with traditional elements found in Japanese Gardens, including picturesque lanterns, pine trees, waterfalls, bridges, and even a pond filled with Koi fish. You can also find a unique bamboo fountain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeline Mostert (@nolifoto)

If you want to visit Kasugai Gardens yourself, look no further than the heart of Kelowna. The garden park is tucked away just behind Kelowna City Hall, offering a relaxing break that feels like you’re in Japan.

Have you been to Kasugai Gardens? Let us know in the comments below.