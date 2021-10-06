A Look Inside: $3.5M whimsical castle for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

Want to be the king of the castle? There’s a unique castle for sale in BC that even comes with a drawbridge and a moat.

Surrounded by the woods in Lumby, just east of Vernon, this whimsical medieval castle has three bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Sotheby’s listing agent Cheryl Soleway said that this would be a perfect home for “passionate artists, musicians, and writers who crave privacy with a creative atmosphere.”

From all angles, the home looks just like a castle. It was built in 2011 and has a three-car garage. The sprawling empire surrounding the home includes 1,300 feet of shoreline along the nearby creek and river.

The entirety of the roof is a patio and it allows you to fend off invaders or have an outdoor BBQ party.

Inside, the home is bright and spacious with arched doorways and floors with radiant heating to keep the castle cozy.

There are plenty of regal touches in the wood furniture and medieval-inspired decor, including suits of armour and cannons.

It’s also a semi off-grid green home with its own septic system. It uses drinking water from a nearby well, but it’s still connected to BC Hydro for power.

According to the listing agent, the original owners were passionate about architecture and they “painstakingly researched 15th century castles, falling in love with their soaring ceilings, arched doorways and large, multiple rooms and modernized the build to commercial grade specifications.”

With its plentiful acreage and connection to nature combined with its castle-like appearance and eco-friendly capabilities, this is one of the most unique properties for sale in BC right now. Check out the listing for yourself to learn more.