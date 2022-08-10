Seven drivers stopped for driving at least 30 km/h over the limit in Burnaby

The Burnaby RCMP is reminding the public that it’s not okay to speed.

A BC driver was caught going 109 km/h in an area where the limit was 50 km/h. The end result for the driver was their car being impounded for seven days and a $368 fine.

Along with this incident, Burnaby RCMP officers also stopped six other vehicles for exceeding the speed limit by 30 km/h or more in the same location.

The first driver in question was caught speeding at Deer Lark Parkway and Wayburne Drive in Burnaby. A Dodge Charger SRT was involved, and these muscle cars can travel extremely fast. The 2022 version has over 700 horsepower and newer models are not cheap.

The RCMP tweet reads, “Think going 109 km/hr in a 50 km zone is okay? It’s not!”

In the aftermath of these speeding events, the Burnaby RCMP Traffic Section is planning to increase speed enforcement in the area throughout the rest of the summer.

The RCMP also had one more message for drivers who have the need for speed:

“Please slow down!”

Should the penalty for the driver of the Dodge Charger be more severe? Let us know in the comments.