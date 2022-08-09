Driver finds a nice illegal parking spot in the shade in Richmond (PHOTOS)

A driver in Richmond found a nice parking spot in the shade right underneath the Canada Line.

While it’s understandable to want to find a shady spot in the blaring summer heat, it might be best to do it legally.

It’s unclear what constituted this parking job, and many have been sharing their thoughts about it online. Some are even wondering if there might have been a Scotiabank ATM nearby.

Spoiler alert: There was not.

Two pictures of the humorous (or anger-inducing) incident were originally posted to a Facebook group that focuses on bad drivers and bad parking jobs.

The pictures from the Facebook post were also shared on Twitter.

This horrible parking job was posted to Facebook a few hours ago. That’s right, parked on sidewalk under Canada Line. I sure hope @RichmondRCMP & @Richmond_BC come down HARD on the owner. In this world of terrorist attacks, turning a blind eye to this could be fatal in future. pic.twitter.com/r4K9AUBU9B — Martin van den Hemel (@MartinvandenH) August 9, 2022

People have been weighing in with their thoughts.

One person remarked, “Wow!”

Another person suggested that there isn’t a no parking sign visible in the area in the pictures.

In fairness, I don’t see any “no parking” signs….I know logic dictates, but…. — Matt Ilich (@MattIlich) August 9, 2022

Upon further review using Google Street View, there are indeed no parking signs lining this section of Number 3 Road. There also seems to be a lot of free legal parking available in the area.