Labour Day weekend camping reservations with BC Parks open tomorrow

Megan Devlin
Apr 29 2024, 7:40 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Tuesday is another good day to wake up early to snag a long weekend of camping in BC Parks for Labour Day.

BC Parks opens camping reservations four months out on a rolling window, so you have to keep your eye on the calendar to grab the dates you want.

Camping reservations can be booked via BC Parks’ website.

All frontcountry campsites in BC are open for bookings on a four-month rolling window. These campsites are within one kilometre of a road and provide facilities such as outhouses and drinking water. They’re generally referred to as car camping spots.

Backcountry campsites at the following parks will also open for reservations at the four-month mark:

Those hoping to do the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit this summer have sadly already missed their chance. Reservations opened back in October 2023.

Most other backcountry camping opportunities in BC don’t require reservations. Instead, campers should register for a backcountry permit. The permit doesn’t guarantee a tent pad but is required for those staying overnight in provincial parks that don’t accept reservations.

Getting a summertime camping reservation in BC is no easy task, and we’re helping you out by reminding you about key dates for reserving summer weekends.

