BC-wide campfire ban to begin ahead of this weekend

The BC Wildfire Service has announced a provincewide campfire ban that begins this Friday.

It adds that these prohibitions are implemented to prevent “human-caused wildfires and to protect public safety.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the campfire ban will be implemented due to the increased risk of new wildfire starts caused by hot and dry conditions in the province.

The ban begins at noon on Friday, July 12.

With the increased risk of new wildfire starts from current and forecast weather conditions, a provincewide campfire prohibition will take effect at 12 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 12, 2024. Stay up to date on fire bans and restrictions in your area at: https://t.co/0iwlUj70D6 pic.twitter.com/tdmH0pVrkc — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 9, 2024

According to the BC government’s fire bans and restrictions website, category 2 and 3 open burning bans are also in place across every provincial fire centre.

The BC Wildfire Service has also reported that it is responding to several fires in the province. A Rank 4 fire in Hook Creek is “burning vigorously” with a fast rate of spread, and there’s also a fire burning in Little Oliver Creek that is considered a wildfire of note. Both are also classified as “out of control.”

We are currently responding to the Hook Creek wildfire (R90740), which is ~250 hectares in size and classified as Out of Control. This incident is considered a Wildfire of Note. Further updates will be available here: https://t.co/LybGbFrnDf pic.twitter.com/buYSzlJWUk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 9, 2024

Last year’s fire ban lasted all summer long, but the BC Wildfire Service has yet to set an end date for this recently announced ban.

To keep up to date with all the latest fire alerts in the province, click here. Just be advised that it won’t show the BC-wide campfire ban is in effect until this Friday.