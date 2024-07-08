Relief from BC heatwave in sight as over 20 records are broken

BC is in the midst of a heatwave, and today, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) shared some more information about what to expect over the next week.

Over the weekend, temperatures reached the low 30s in inland parts of Metro Vancouver and higher in other parts of the province. Based on humidex values, ECCC predicts temperatures to feel like 37˚C inland and 32˚C near the water on Monday.

High temperatures are thanks to a “ridge of high pressure” located over Western Canada. ECCC calls it a prolonged heat event and says overnight cooling is limited.

During a Monday morning press conference, ECCC compared this heat event to the heat dome event of 2021, saying that what we’re experiencing now is not as extreme.

Over the past 24 hours, numerous hot weather records were broken around BC for July 7.

It was the hottest July 7 in Kelowna, Kamloops, Langley, Whistler and Nanaimo, with all cities reaching new temperature records in the low 30s. Things got particularly warm in Cache Creek, which reached a temperature of 40.3˚C yesterday.

In total, 22 records were broken for July 7, with all cities reaching new high temperatures.

ECCC says the warm spell will continue until later this week, though temperatures should be slightly cooler starting Wednesday.

The current weather forecast from ECCC calls for temperatures to drop about two to three degrees on Wednesday and around two degrees more on Thursday, where temperatures will hover to finish the week, with a slight warm-up heading into the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, the Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory due to the hot weather.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Metro Vancouver southeast/northeast and eastern/central Fraser Valley, due to elevated ground-level ozone (smog) caused by hot, sunny weather combined with local emissions. This is expected to last a few days. More: https://t.co/UPFCJ3er5j pic.twitter.com/3vWVWXh50x — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) July 8, 2024

“Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone,” the advisory states.



The advisory, which is expected to last for a few days, recommends that residents consider postponing outdoor activities, particularly those who may have compromised respiratory health, pregnant people, infants, children and older adults.

Are you sick of this BC heatwave or is this your jam? Let us know in the comments.