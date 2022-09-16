There’s been a bear-glary! Black bear ransacks BC man’s fridge

A North Vancouver man started his day with the terrifying realization that someone had broken into his home.

And when the homeowner caught the burglar red-handed, the culprit didn’t seem to care too much.

The BC man posted the video of the robber on TikTok Thursday.

In the footage, a large black bear is seen lying in front of the man’s open front door eating from a food wrapper on his porch.



The man is seen slowly approaching the front door and quickly slams it once the bear makes eye contact and gets up with its mouth full.

From the window, the man sees the bear pick up the leftover food and walk off.

Later in the video, the man walks into his home to show viewers the mess the black bear left behind when it opened the bottom of the refrigerator, pulled out a shelf, and dug through the food options.

“Fun morning,” the man said.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Conservation Officer Service and the homeowner.

It’s unclear how the bear got into the home and if the man reported the incident to BC COS.

To ensure this does not happen to you or to be prepared if it does, visit the BC Government site for information about bear safety.