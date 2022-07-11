A puppy has died and a BC man is hurt after attack involving black bear

A black bear has been put down after a man in BC was injured while trying to rescue his puppy, which was killed.

At a trailer park in rural Salmon Arm on June 30, around 2:30 pm, the man heard his dog barking in his backyard, Conservation Officer Service (COS) explains.

When he went to check in on his pet, the owner saw a black bear.

“The bear swatted and bit the man,” COS says, resulting in the man receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s dog was taken to a veterinary clinic but did not survive.

COS has visited the trailer park several times to find the bear involved in this attack.

Last week, a black bear was captured in the area and later euthanized.

“Based on location, witness description and behaviour, Conservation Officers are confident they captured the offending bear,” the statement reads.

The COS is working with trailer park management and residents to “help provide education, awareness and safety tips to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.”

“Securing attractants, such as garbage, pet food and birdseed, is the single best way to help keep people, and bears, safe,” COS advises.