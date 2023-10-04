Five BC resorts named among the very best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Readers of Condé Nast Traveller love BC resorts, as made evident in a list of the best resorts in Canada.

BC made up 50% of the list, with five out of 10 spots highlighting unique choices and others that have made the grade in prior years.

Whistler was particularly popular on this year’s list.

#1 Nita Lake Lodge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Lake Lodge, Whistler (@nitalakelodge)

Yesterday, we highlighted Nita Lake Lodge, which appeared on a list of the best resorts in the world. And it just so happens to be the #1 best resort in Canada, according to Condé Nast Traveller readers.

“Transcendent Wellness” is how Nita Lake Lodge describes the experience, and it features rooftop hot tubs with mountain views, a eucalyptus steam room, plush robes, and sandals.

“Comfort is paramount,” says Condé Nast Traveller.

#3 Wickaninnish Inn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn (@wickinnbc)

“Perched between ancient rainforest and the ocean,” Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn ranked #3 on the list of the best resorts in Canada.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized alongside distinguished resorts like @nitalakelodge (#1) and @fairmonttremblant (#2),” Wickaninnish Inn said on Instagram in response to the list.

#5 Fairmont Chateau Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Whistler (@fairmontwhistlr)

The second Whistler resort to make the list is the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

A Condé Nast Traveller review says, “This is a grand example of a ski hotel.”

“It’s a luxury in its own right to have this many amenities at your fingertips.”

#6 Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Whistler (@fswhistler)

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler ranked at number six, the third resort named on the list from that city.

“This is a classic Whistler hotel: sophisticated yet also rooted in the outdoors, with lots of wood and stone, and cozy chairs where you can laze in front of the fireplace,” a Condé Nast Traveller said of the resort.

And on the amenities, they said, “The L’Occitane bath products very well may end up in your suitcase.”

#9 Brentwood Bay Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brentwood Bay Resort (@brentwoodbayresort)

The final BC resort named among the best in Canada is Brentwood Bay Resort, located on the Saanich Peninsula north of Victoria.

To celebrate being included on the prestigious list, Brentwood Bay is offering discounts on bookings between November 1 and March 30.

“We’re very honoured to put a spotlight on our stunning home through this prestigious recognition.”

Have you been to any of these BC resorts? Let us know in the comments.