Bookmark this: Foreign horror movies that'll scare your pants off this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend it than marathoning some blood-curdling horror movies.

You’ve probably watched a lot of North American horror movies, so we’ve compiled a list of the most pants-sh*ttingly scary movies from around the world that you may have missed.

Bonus: Some of these horror movies are free to watch!

We asked the editorial team at Daily Hive for their recommendations, and it turns out that we all watch and love many foreign films. The number of staffers who are fans of creepy cinema is worryingly high, and maybe HR should schedule a team therapy session, but that’s beside the point.

Here are some of our favourite horror movies from Japan, Sweden, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, France, and other parts of the world.

Grab a pillow for comfort. This will be a wild ride

Genre: Swedish fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.

Genre: Iranian romantic horror

IMDb plot description: In the Iranian ghost town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware a lonesome vampire is stalking them.

Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Genre: Taiwanese horror mystery IMDb plot description: Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Available on Netflix.

Genre: Japanese horror mystery

IMDb plot description: A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumoured to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.