A stunning resort located in Whistler, BC, has been named one of the best in the world according to Condé Nast Traveller readers.

A scenic lakeside property, Nita Lake Lodge, was named #47 on a list of the 50 best in the world.

This isn’t the first time that the Whistler resort has been named one of the best in the world, and this time, at least according to the reader’s choice awards, it is the best in Canada, as no other Canadian resorts made the ranking.

Nita Lake Lodge was also ranked #1 in a list of the best resorts in Canada last year.

A few features of the BC resort helped it achieve its spot among the best in the world in the hearts of Condé Nast’s readers, one of them being the spa.

“Transcendent Wellness” is how Nita Lake Lodge describes the experience, and it features rooftop hot tubs with mountain views, a eucalyptus steam room, plush robes, and sandals.

“Comfort is paramount,” says Condé Nast Traveller.

“The lodge is a short jaunt from the Creekside lifts and offers free shuttles and ski storage lockers at the base of Whistler Mountain.”

Whether guests head out to Nita Lake Lodge in the hot or colder seasons, there are options for numerous adventures, including cruiser bikes, paddleboards, and canoes in the summer and the usual snow sporting opportunities in the winter.

Condé Nast Traveller also had much to say about the food and beverage available at Nita Lake Lodge.

“The Lakeside Restaurant serves modern alpine cuisine, while the Cure Lounge & Patio is the place to go for a chorizo-topped Caesar (this is Canada, after all), a barrel-aged old fashioned, or a local spin on a gin fizz made with spruce tip syrup.”