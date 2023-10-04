6 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in October

It was announced recently that the writers WGA strike has ended after several months and a tentative agreement has been reached, however, Hollywood actors remain on strike still.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been underway in the US since this past July, halting production on many new projects. Throughout this time, a few Canadian productions have not been impacted. Select movies and TV shows have received a SAG waiver, permitting them to continue filming in Canada.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this October.

Heretic

Heretic begins filming in Vancouver at the beginning of October, with production continuing into November. The feature film will star Hugh Grant in the lead role along with actress Chloe East, known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct for the new horror movie, which is said to be about a two Mormon missionaries who visit a man’s home in an attempt to convert him. Things go wrong when the man ends up being quite dangerous and sinister.

A24’s The Heretic with Hugh Grant expected to film in Vancouver this Fall. A24 has signed a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement.https://t.co/7M0WFMDbVg — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) August 11, 2023

Sight Unseen — Season 1

CTV’s Sight Unseen is filming in Vancouver right now through November. The new series will be about a former homicide detective named Tess Burke who suddenly becomes blind due to an eye disease. After losing her vision, she is haunted by her past unsolved cases. Casting for the new series has not been announced yet. Recently filming was spotted in the Kitsilano area.

New CTV series Sight Unseen started filming in Vancouver yesterday.

It’s a Canadian production with a SAG waiver.

Thanks @juliasscience. https://t.co/XOZqMJhRcp — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) August 1, 2023

Farming for Love — Season 2

CTV’s Farming for Love started filming in the Okanagan area in mid-September and production for season two will continue into October. The reality matchmaking series follows a group of Canadian farmers who are looking for love. In an attempt to find their soulmate, these farmers invite a few lucky singles into their homes to work and live alongside them. Season two brings local farmers from areas like Maple Ridge, Rosedale, Creston, and more.

When Calls the Heart — Season 11

Another longtime Canadian production, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is filming in Vancouver and Langley right now, returning for its 11th season. The series follows Elizabeth, played by Erin Krakow, who is a teacher that moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle. Filming for the new season will be underway until sometime in November.

Season 11 of When Calls the Heart is in production in Vancouver’s “Hope Valley” aka Langley.https://t.co/ROUpPfPxAh — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) July 24, 2023

Wild Cards — Season 1

Wild Cards set up shop in the Vancouver area this past summer to film for its first season. Production for the CBC detective series started back in July and will wrap up at the end of October. Currently, things are being kept under wraps and casting has not been announced for the new season. Filming was spotted at the end of August in the Kitsilano area.

@yvrshootstweets CBC Wild Cards tv series is back to the same Kitsilano spot. pic.twitter.com/4mCSTqEsub — Julia (@juliasscience) September 7, 2023

Allegiance — Season 1

Filming for the brand new CBC series Allegiance began filming back in September in the Vancouver area and Surrey. Production is expected to continue filming in town until mid-December. Casting has not been announced for the series which will follow a Sikh rookie cop. Recently, filming was spotted at the end of September in downtown Vancouver and the Kitsilano area.

New CBC series Allegiance about a Sikh rookie cop filming in Kitsilano/downtown Vancouver.

Thanks @juliasscience https://t.co/pJZCr8iZAb — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) September 25, 2023

The Irrational — Season 1 *On Hiatus*

NBC’s The Irrational began filming in Vancouver for its first season earlier this year. Filming was scheduled to continue into October but currently, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming is on hiatus until further notice. Stay tuned as we’ll update you when filming resumes in the city!

Production for the series started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.