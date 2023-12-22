Canada is losing residents at a record-breaking pace 

While Canada’s population continues to grow at staggering rates, the country is simultaneously losing residents at a record-breaking pace.

According to Statistics Canada, in the third quarter, the country experienced the fourth-largest departure of its residents in the past 73 years. More than 32,000 people left the country, which is a 3% increase in emigration.

The last time Canada saw larger quarters was in 2016, 1967, and 1965.

During the combined three-quarters of the year, over 74,000 residents fled.

An analysis from Better Dwelling revealed, “The final quarter of 2023 can come in lower than the previous two years and still print one of the biggest years ever for outflows. ”

“Canada’s outflows have largely been ignored since record population growth obfuscates it. Most policymakers would point to the net increase as reason to ignore the issue,” it adds. “However, this dismisses an important point that is beginning to surface—if the people most familiar with a country don’t see opportunity, how long can it attract immigrants?”

Data from Stats Canada shows the country’s population growth in the third quarter of 2023 broke a 66-year record. As of October 1, the country’s population topped 40.5 million, which is an increase of over 430,000 people from July 1, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report.