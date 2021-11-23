BC shelter rescuing 76 stranded cats and dogs by charter plane (VIDEO)

Animals en route to their new homes were stranded in Princeton after devastating flooding and mudslides caused highway closures.

Now, the Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society is in the process of getting the animals back to safety.

On Sunday, November 21, the shelter shared a video of the first round of critters arriving in Abbotsford. The plane is stacked with crates full of animals. Many had to bunk up with up to three puppies or kittens in each.

According to their post, the plane was then loaded up with donations and sent back to Princeton to pick up the remaining animals.

“These animals have been stranded in Princeton since last Sunday due to the weather & travel delays,” they wrote.

“They have been fostered by amazing citizens in Princeton and now are on their way to their final destination to get the proper medical care and find their forever homes.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society and will update this story. You can find them on Facebook to learn more and find out how you can help support their efforts.

Watch their video of the dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies coming off the charter plane after a long journey: