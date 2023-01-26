FoodBreakfast & BrunchShoppingFood NewsCanada

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jan 26 2023, 7:38 pm
Kellogg reveals 10+ new food products launching across Canada this year
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

Kellogg Canada, the massive manufacturing company behind some of our favourite snacks, cereals, and more, just made an exciting announcement.

It looks like 2023 will be bringing a brand-new extensive lineup of new product offerings.

Several new kinds of cereal, Eggo Waffles, Pringles Potato Chips, and more, will be hitting shelves across the country.

“We want to add a little brightness to the lives of Canadians with innovative new products that meet household needs throughout the day,” said Emma Eriksson, vice president of Marketing & Wellbeing for Kellogg Canada Inc., in a press release.

“Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know household habits are evolving. Our innovation experts have been working overtime to create these new products to provide Canadians what they need, when they need it. We can’t wait for everyone to try them,” Ericsson added.

Here are the 11 delicious-sounding new products being launched sometime in 2023.

  • Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
  • Special K Cinnamon Pecan Cereal
  • Maple Cinnamon Frosted Flakes Cereal
  • Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal
  • Kellogg’s Cinnabon Cereal
  • Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal
  • Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles
  • Pringles Ranch Flavoured Potato Chips
  • Pringles Scorchin’ Potato Chips
  • Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars
  • RXBAR Vanilla Almond
