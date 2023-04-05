British Columbians are getting cash from the government starting today

Check your bank account this Tuesday, as the province is handing out some cash to eligible British Columbians.

The money is part of the BC Affordability Credit payment, which gives as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a family with two children, according to the province.

Around 85% of British Columbians will receive an additional full or partial payment as early as April 5, 2023, just like they got in January and October.

If you’re a British Columbian eligible for the credit, you’ll get it automatically as long as you’ve filed your tax return.

“Many British Columbians continue to struggle with the costs of everyday life due to global inflation,” said Premier David Eby. “Our government is committed to supporting people through these tough times with several measures, including cost-of-living credits. The third installment of the BC Affordability Credit will help people pay for the essentials – like a trip to the grocery store or a new pair of shoes for a growing child.”

“This is the third BC Affordability Credit to be delivered since last fall. Combined, these credits put approximately $1.5 billion into the pockets of British Columbians,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

With files from Nikitha Martins