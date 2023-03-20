All the ways British Columbians will receive extra cash or save in April

If your wallet has been feeling a little light lately, here are some savings and cash headed your way to ease any financial stress.

Next month, new and increased support from the province will be kicking in.

Cost of living credit coming to 85% of British Columbians

In April, the upcoming BC Affordability Credit payment will provide as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a family with two children, according to the province.

Around 85% of British Columbians will receive an additional full or partial payment as early as April 5, 2023, just like they got January’s BC Affordability Credit.

If you’re a British Columbian eligible for the credit, you’ll get it automatically.

Free prescription contraception.

After growing calls for the province to provide free contraception, starting April 1, BC will become the first jurisdiction in Canada to do so.

BC Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said this would result in $300 in savings annually for people who pay $25 per month in birth control pills and as much as $10,000 in savings over their lifetime.

It will fully cover prescription products, copper IUDs, and Plan B.

FortisBC customers saving money on bills

Meanwhile, FortisBC announced customers are set to get a break on their bills this spring.