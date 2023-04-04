BC to make announcement on minimum wage tomorrow

Officials with the BC government are set to make an announcement Wednesday about minimum wage in the province.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains is scheduled to begin his remarks at 12:15 pm from Victoria, and the event will be live-streamed.

BC’s minimum wage currently sits at $15.65 per hour, and it was last adjusted on June 1, 2022.

The province does not have a scheduled change coming to the minimum wage for 2023. Between 2018 and 2022, the minimum wage went up every year from $12.65 to $15.65 in four years.