For movie lovers, it doesn’t get any better than this.

If you haven’t made any concrete plans this Labour Day weekend, you can catch a movie for just $3 (plus tax) on Saturday, September 3.

To celebrate National Cinema Day, over 3,000 locations across North America will be participating. Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark and Magic Lantern Theatres. Small, independent movie theatres across provinces are also offering the $3 deal.

“Movie-going is back and it is great to see our industry coming together and rallying behind National Cinema Day,” said Nuria Bronfman, executive director of Movie Theatre Association of Canada, in a press release.

“Nothing matches watching movies together with friends and family at a theatre,” she added.

Click here for a list of participating theatres in Canada. The list is growing so be sure to check with your local theatre.

Enjoy the show!