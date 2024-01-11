Bb.q Chicken reveals major Canadian expansion plans for 2024
A certain Korean Fried Chicken chain is looking to make big moves in Canada this year: Bb.q Chicken.
The brand was founded in Seoul, South Korea in 1995. Since then, it’s grown to operate more than 3,500 locations in 57 countries worldwide.
Bb.q Chicken also launched its very own Chicken University in South Korea, where the company does its research and development for menu items.
It entered the Canadian market in 2018, launching an express-format store inside H-Mart in Richmond.
Now, Bb.q has just shy of 50 locations in BC, Alberta, and Ontario. The purveyor has no plans of slowing down, and it’s shared its immediate expansion plans with Dished.
The 2024 growth plan includes nine new BC stores, six new Alberta stores, and 10 new Ontario stores.
Those, along with five new stores in other areas, are expected to launch this year. That’s 30 stores in total across the country.
Bb.q Chicken is known for serving up its signature chicken in over a dozen different flavours, including its Secret Sauced Chicken, Cheesling Chicken, and Gangnam Style Chicken, in addition to other Korean-influenced menu items, including Cheese Bul-Dak.
