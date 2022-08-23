A province is giving everyone $500 and people have thoughts about it

Money might be tight for some Canadians, and one prairie province will soon be dishing out $500 to every resident over the age of 18.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made the announcement on Twitter, saying the $500 affordability cheque will be coming this fall.

This fall, our government will be sending a $500 affordability cheque to everyone in Saskatchewan aged 18 and older. Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/kT01wdfigQ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 22, 2022

Moe pointed to Saskatchewan’s economy being strong and finances improving, with higher resource prices as a main reason for the cheques.

“You own the resources, so you should benefit when those resource prices are high,” Moe said.

You might also like: "Rather obvious": A sign of shrinkflation in an Alberta store has people talking

"Catastrophic failure": BC cannabis stores may only have a week of supply left

Lottery winner plans to buy a yellow convertible with her big windfall

The news of the $500 coming to Saskatchewan residents sparked a conversation amongst Canadians, with a flurry of reactions online.

If every adult in Saskatchewan is getting $500 then every Albertan should be getting at least five times that, right? — Tanguy Incognito 🇵🇸 (@IDidTheIggy) August 23, 2022

#Saskatchewan

To those complaining about the $500 the Saskatchewan government is giving to every citizen 18 and over.

Many many ppl and charities can use the extra cash.

If you don’t eant yours donate it…. but stop Complaining about getting it.#skpoli — Duff (@jim_duffus) August 23, 2022

Scott Moe is a REAL OG 💯 — John (@johnconnor421) August 22, 2022

I hate this to my core. — Sheila Elle (@SheilaDianeL) August 22, 2022

Moe-Bucks!! — Yale Belanger (@ydbelanger) August 22, 2022