A province is giving everyone $500 and people have thoughts about it

Aug 23 2022, 10:32 pm
Money might be tight for some Canadians, and one prairie province will soon be dishing out $500 to every resident over the age of 18.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made the announcement on Twitter, saying the $500 affordability cheque will be coming this fall.

Moe pointed to Saskatchewan’s economy being strong and finances improving, with higher resource prices as a main reason for the cheques.

“You own the resources, so you should benefit when those resource prices are high,” Moe said.

The news of the $500 coming to Saskatchewan residents sparked a conversation amongst Canadians, with a flurry of reactions online.

