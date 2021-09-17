Inside Barry’s first Vancouver location before it opens (PHOTOS)

Barry’s Vancouver is officially gearing up to open its doors.

The studio’s first BC opening was delayed due to the pandemic, but now, the beautiful 5,107 sq ft Coal Harbour spot is almost ready to invite you inside the iconic Red Room to get your sweat on.

This is Barry’s fourth Canadian location. It also operates two studios in Toronto and one in Calgary.

Starting Saturday, September 18, folks can head to the 1035 W Pender Street facility for that signature Barry’s experience, what they have coined “The Best Workout In The World.”

The calorie-scorching workout is known for being the original high-intensity class of its kind.

The Red Room offers 51 spots for the high-intensity interval training workout, alternating between cardio on the treadmill and strength training on the floor.

There are also double floor classes on the schedule for those who aren’t fond of running.

Barry’s will be open seven days a week and will target a specific muscle group each day.

Aside from the Red Room, where you will sweat it out, guests can expect an extensive retail space with selections from lululemon and top-notch locker rooms complete with Oribe and Dyson amenities.

For foodies or those looking to recharge, there’s a Fuel Bar at the front of the studio, which offers a variety of snacks and signature smoothies packed with fresh ingredients and protein options.

Barry’s Vancouver officially opens to the public tomorrow, be sure to book a class and try it out.

Address: 1035 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-639-2010

Instagram