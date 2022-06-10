This Canadian restaurant has gone completely "tip-free"

This Canadian restaurant has gone “tip-free” and made the switch to pay its employees well above the provincial minimum wage.

Toronto’s Barque, a BBQ staple in the city’s Roncesvalles community, implemented a new system on May 4, ditched the tipping custom and is paying its staff a “liveable wage.”

“These decisions were made after a long planning period and conversations amongst our entire group and the feedback has been wonderful,” said a representative of the restaurant to Daily Hive in an email.

“If Barque can’t properly compensate all of its workers, we don’t want to continue the business.”

Compared to the $15.50 provincial minimum wage, Barque is paying its staff starting at $22.25, calculated by the Ontario Living Wage Network.

But how can the restaurant pay its employees well above minimum wage? Through its menu prices.

Though customers may assume due to the change its prices may be extreme, it’s not the case. Its prices are fairly average compared to other Toronto restaurants – the menu can be viewed here.

“Our cost of fairly compensating staff — including paid sick and personal days and either 50% coverage of health benefits or 100% of mobile phone costs — is fully factored into our menu prices,” said Barque.

If customers still want to show their appreciation and tip, they are more than welcome to do so, however, it is not necessary.

“We believe all restaurant employees should be able to afford to live in the city where they work,” said Barque.

