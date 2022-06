Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan favourite treat for a limited time only

The perfect summer treat! Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its most popular treats across locations in Ontario for a limited time only.

Starting June 13, Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake will be back in restaurants, offering a new alternative to their dessert options.

The hand-spun milkshake combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

ā€œWeā€™re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favourites, like our Peach Milkshake,ā€ said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team.

ā€œItā€™s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favourite.ā€

This treat was first introduced in 2009 and has been popular with customers ever since.