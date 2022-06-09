Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan favourite treat for a limited time only

FoodDessertsFood News

Karen Doradea
Jun 9 2022, 8:17 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

The perfect summer treat! Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its most popular treats across locations in Ontario for a limited time only.

Starting June 13, Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake will be back in restaurants, offering a new alternative to their dessert options.

chick-fil-a milkshake

Chick-fil-A

The hand-spun milkshake combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

“We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favourites, like our Peach Milkshake,” said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team.

“It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favourite.”

This treat was first introduced in 2009 and has been popular with customers ever since.

