Canada's largest asian food festival is coming to Markham this month

Get ready to eat because Taste of Asia is coming to Markham this month, bringing mouthwatering foods, engaging performances, and so much more.

From June 24 to June 26, Taste of Asia will welcome thousands of visitors for a fun-filled weekend.

This year, it has partnered up with AsialiciousTO Carnival and food delivery company Fantuan, to bring more Asian cuisine to the fest.

The annual event, hosted by the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham (FCCM), the Association of Progressive Muslims of Canada (APMC) and the City of Markham, was first introduced in 2003, according to Taste of Asia.

It launched during the SARS outbreak, aiming to boost the local economy. Since then, it’s united the community and celebrated harmony, cuisine and culture for 16 years.

Taste of Asia

When: June 24 from 2 pm to 11 pm, June 25 from 11 am to 11 pm, and June 26 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Markham