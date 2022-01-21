Barge Chilling Beach has been stripped of its crowning sign

While the beloved stray barge remains anchored at English Bay, the Barge Chilling Beach sign that was a popular photo spot is gone.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Park Board said that the Barge Chilling Beach sign had always intended to be temporary.

Park board officials put up the sign in December of last year as a “little holiday gift” to the city.

The barge became a huge story in Vancouver since the moment it collided with Sunset Beach all the way back in November of last year.

People flocked to the barge to take photos, and just have a good time with this big hunk of whatever metal it’s made out of.

You may have noticed the BCB sign recently came down. It was always intended to be temporary—a way to bring some joy during a difficult time. Initially we were blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response, not just from Vancouverites, but from people all over the world. 1/2 https://t.co/2UBP5MRZSe — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 21, 2022

“Thank you for letting us be a part of this incredible moment in time,” said the park board on Twitter.

The park board also gave props to the folks that spurred on conversations about Indigenous reconciliation when the barge sign was tagged with “Í7iy̓el̓shn,” which means little foot in Squamish.

Maybe a hero will step up, a hero we need but don’t deserve, and maybe that hero will give us barge knitting beach.

While there still is no real time frame on how long the barge will keep Vancouver entertained, we’re one step closer to losing this magical metallic monolith.

With files from Sarah Anderson