Vancouver Park Board will not replace defaced "Barge Chilling" sign

Following the second painting of an Indigenous place name over the Barge Chilling Beach sign, Daily Hive has learned that instead of replacing the sign right away, the parks board is using this as an opportunity for dialogue.

“Re-introducing local Indigenous names is very much a priority for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, and we have been in the process of developing a naming policy that reflects these values,” the board said in a statement to Daily Hive.

“It’s clear the community cares about this topic deeply, and so do we.”

Our little holiday gift to you, Vancouver.

No matter what storms life may send our way, we’ll always be here for you. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday and a prosperous 2022! 💚 Van Parks & Rec pic.twitter.com/TZyX0xtVjU — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) December 15, 2021

“So we’re going to engage our Indigenous partners in dialogue and not replace the altered ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign right away.”

Children on reddit whining about their sacred meme, the barge chilling beach sign, after it was tagged with “Iyelshn” meaning “Little Foot”, the indigenous name of the tidal flat on English Bay. pic.twitter.com/NOwgh2lE1T — Koogs 🐺 (@KoogsPup) January 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace 🐳 (@grace.likes.orcas)

The sign was gifted to the city of Vancouver as fun gesture. Now, its become an important focal point for discussions on Indigenous place names.

“The sign itself was always intended to be temporary, and we see this as the moment to have this important conversation,” said the parks board.

“Selecting permanent names, especially Indigenous ones, takes thoughtful care and collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, including translations, and we’re going to take the time to continue this conversation.”

Over the weekend, the sign was painted for a second time with what looks like the word “Í7iy̓el̓shn” in the Squamish language painted in black across the sign. It was painted with the Indigenous place name two weeks earlier in yellow paint, too.

With files from Megan Devlin.