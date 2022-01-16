Barge Chilling Beach sign painted (again) with Indigenous place name

Less than two weeks after it was spray painted, the Barge Chilling Beach sign has been painted over again with what looks like the Indigenous place name for the area.

Photos posted to social media over the weekend show what appears to be the word “Í7iy̓el̓shn” in the Squamish language painted in black across the sign.

Indigenous multimedia artist Ronnie Dean Harris took to social media after the first spray painting incident to share that its the original name for Sunset Beach used by the Squamish people.

The sign first arrived to the shores of Sunset Beach as a cheeky holiday gift to the city – who have since fallen in love with the free-spirited barge – from the Parks Board.

“The Barge Chilling Beach sign was only intended to be a temporary installation to provide some fun and levity during these challenging times. We saw an outpouring of positive feedback online and in person, and are glad that overall the community enjoyed it,” a Park Board spokesperson told Daily Hive.

With files from Megan Devlin.