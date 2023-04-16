News

Fire breaks out at popular Vancouver Cantonese restaurant (VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Apr 16 2023, 7:25 pm
Fred Goldstein/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to calls from the public after dark and black smoke fumed out of a popular Cantonese restaurant in Vancouver.

Assistant Fire Chief Ken Gemmill said the fire department received reports of the fire Saturday around 6:30 pm.

When crews arrived, he said they found the fire impacting Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant, a two-story building on Main Street and East 23rd.

Fire at Sun Sui Wah on Main
by u/GiovanniC666 in vancouver


Gemmill said about 30 firefighters arrived at the scene and responded with an aggressive attack from the outside which contained the fire “pretty quick.”

The fire caused damage to the back of the building.

“There was an outdoor patio on the second floor of the rear of the restaurant … which they used it for storage area. A lot of the contents in that balcony basically caught fire. There’s a ton of plastics, and tablecloths and stuff being stored for the restaurant there and that’s where the bulk of the fire and the damage consisted,” Gemmill explained.

The plastic and wood burning is what caused the fire to look “more spectacular,” the assistant fire chief said.

The restaurant was open at the time of the fire but Gemmill confirmed, “Everyone got out okay.” There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

