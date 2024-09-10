Bains, Lekkerimaki headline Canucks Young Stars roster

The Vancouver Canucks announced their roster for the upcoming Young Stars tournament today, and it features some familiar faces.

The team is headed to Penticton to play a few games against squads from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets organizations.

The Canucks roster has some familiar faces, including a few guys who have already played some NHL games.

The biggest names include Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Bains was an AHL All-Star last season and got called up to the big team a few times. He played eight games in the NHL but failed to record a point during that time.

Lekkerimaki is the team’s best prospect. He tore up the SHL last year in Sweden before coming over to North America near the end of the season. This will be his first full season playing in North America, and he’s expected to start the year in Abbotsford.

25 players will take part in the 2024 Young Stars tournament in Penticton this weekend. Grab your tickets to see the future of the Canucks up close! 🌟 TICKETS | https://t.co/TCl3OPX2N9 pic.twitter.com/MD8EZafPGU — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 10, 2024

The Canucks play their first game of the Young Stars tournament on Friday at 7:30 pm PT against the Oilers. They then face the Jets at 2 pm PT on Saturday and the Flames at 2:30 pm PT on Monday.

Some other names to look out for on the team’s Young Stars roster include Max Sasson, Aatu Räty, and Elias Pettersson (the defenceman).

Sasson is already 24 years old, making him one of the oldest players at this mini-tournament. He also put together a solid AHL campaign last year and is someone the organization likes. He is a candidate to play NHL games this year.

Pettersson is one of the team’s best defence prospects and will play a big role in Abbotsford this year. He has an intriguing combination of snarl, size, and skating ability.

Last but not least, Räty was acquired by the team in the Bo Horvat trade. He’s got a strong shot, but there are some concerns over how well his skating can translate to the NHL level. He should be one of the best players in this tournament.