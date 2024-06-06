Canucks hosting Flames, Jets, and Oilers for Young Stars this year

The Vancouver Canucks will be hosting one of hockey’s most anticipated late summer events once again.

The organization announced today that it will run this year’s Young Stars tournament in Penticton and bring in the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets for a four-day, six-game event.

“We are excited to be heading back to Penticton this fall to participate in this great event,” said Patrik Allvin, General Manager of the Canucks. “This will be an opportunity for some of our top prospects to work with Manny Malholtra in a very competitive environment. We look forward to seeing Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson, Ty Mueller, and Ty Young compete in this tournament.”

Pettersson, of course, is the Canucks’ other young Swede with the name, having been drafted by the franchise back in 2022.

The tournament will begin Friday, September 13, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton and will run through September 16. No schedule or broadcast information has yet been announced. The tournament was first held in 2010, and the 2024 edition will be the 11th year of the tournament after missing a few during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s event saw multiple players who ended up in the NHL over the course of the year: Vancouver’s Arshdeep Bains and Cole McWard, Calgary’s Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka and Yan Kuznetsov, and Winnipeg’s Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert to name a few.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at canucks.com/youngstarsearlyaccess for more information on tickets and ticket packages.