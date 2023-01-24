FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Ayam Zaman: Coquitlam's newest spot for Middle Eastern eats

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Jan 24 2023, 9:08 pm
Ayam Zaman: Coquitlam's newest spot for Middle Eastern eats
We’re always on the lookout for new must-try restaurants opening up in the Lower Mainland, and one that has recently caught our eye is Ayam Zaman.

The new restaurant specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine and officially opened its doors on December 17, 2022.

Located at 116-1090 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, Ayam Zaman operates at the former address of a Ricky’s All Day Grill.

Offering cuisine from Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, and more, Ayam Zaman has transformed the space into something befitting the food, with eye-catching details like a central fountain and Arabic-style architectural elements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayam Zaman (@ayam_zaman_restaurant)

As for the food, patrons can expect dishes like baba ganoush, Kibbeh, Fatteh, shawarma, and more.

Ayam Zaman also offers Turkish coffee, tea, and other hot and cold beverages.

Ayam Zaman

Address: 116-1090 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Instagram

