Canada's first A&W walk-up window is opening in Victoria soon

Fast food, apparently, can get faster at A&W’s newest location in Victoria.

A&W is set to open a new location sometime this month at 1023 Government Street in downtown Victoria, replacing the former Birks jewellery store, which operated at that location since 2001.

Spanning 1,400 square feet, it will be the chain’s first with a walk-up window and the third A&W location in Victoria. The restaurant will retain original woodwork and brick from the previous building, including the facade and a clock installed by Birks.

While there is an A&W located in The Bay Centre mall near Government Street, the takeout window suggests to some residents that this location intends to cater to the late-night crowd, which is welcome in a city with so few late-night food options.

It’s a return to form for the Canadian fast-food giant. The company began operations in Winnipeg in 1956 and was a hit among patrons for its drive-thru.

No opening date has been released as of yet, but the marquee has already gone up.

A&W – Government Street

Address: 1023 Government Street, Victoria