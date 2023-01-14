After a tragic fatal avalanche, the community of Nelson, BC, is coming together in support.

According to a release from the Nelson Police Department on Wednesday, January 11, two of its officers were caught in an avalanche on January 9 while they were touring in the backcountry while off-duty near Kaslo.

“Officers in a city the size of Nelson are part of the community and make connections with people, both on and off the job, ”said Mayor and Chair of the Police Board, Janice Morrison. “A tragedy like this deeply affects us all.”

One officer, 28-year-old Mathieu Nolet, was seriously injured and remains in critical condition in the local hospital’s ICU. Tragically, Constable Wade Tittemore died at the age of 43.

“Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family. The impact of the death of Constable Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community,” said Chief Donovan Fisher. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

According to police, Tittemore was an avid backcountry enthusiast who loved skiing, hiking, and backpacking. He was with the Nelson City Police for more than four years. Before that, he lived in Calgary, where he served with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the officer’s families. It’s already more than halfway to its $100,000 goal.

“[Tittemore’s] energy and sense of humour will be missed by all of those who knew him. Wade is survived by his two loving sons, wife and by his sister, mother and father,” reads the fundraising page.

Constable Nolet also came from the Calgary Police Service, and according to the fundraising page, he was a quick, natural fit with the Nelson Police Service, “demonstrating compassion and maturity well beyond his years of experience.”

The pair both loved the outdoors and the backcountry, and that’s what brought them to live in Nelson and to become friends.

“We are asking you to give whatever you can to reach our goal and reduce financial stress for both of these amazing officers and their families in their time of need,” said the Nelson Police Association.

“The outpouring of support already has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated.”

