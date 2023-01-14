7 places to work in Vancouver if you love to animals

Are you stuck behind a desk when your true passion is caring for animals? If so, then it might be time to look for a new job.

Whether you want to work in retail, spend the whole day with dogs, or just contribute to a company doing good work for the animals, there are always career opportunities in Vancouver if you love animals.

Obviously if you care for animals, the BC SPCA is a good place to start looking for job postings. They are hiring all over the province, especially for animal care attendants, and there are even part-time opportunities, too.

Whether you are ready to learn how to groom dogs or just want a gig where you’ll get to say “hi” to friendly dogs all day, you can check out the opportunities available at a PetSmart near you.

If you are a total dog person, then don’t spend all day at a desk. Hang out with dogs in the forest all day instead.

Imagine welcoming dogs and cats to hang out with you for a week at your place and getting paid for it. Pet24Care is looking for pet lovers to become pet boarders and join their app platform. Could this be a great side hustle? Their Indeed post says you can earn $500 to $800 per week.

Calling all dog-people! You can work as a dog daycare attendant and get paid to play with pups. You’ll be keeping dogs happy by walking and taking care of people’s pets

According to a job posting on Indeed, this doggy hotel is looking for a part-time front desk attendant who must love dogs.

If you have some admin experience, you could work at a vet clinic like this one. Tasks include scheduling appointments, organizing documents, and answering client questions.