7 places to work in Vancouver if you love to animals
Are you stuck behind a desk when your true passion is caring for animals? If so, then it might be time to look for a new job.
Whether you want to work in retail, spend the whole day with dogs, or just contribute to a company doing good work for the animals, there are always career opportunities in Vancouver if you love animals.
1. BC SPCA
Obviously if you care for animals, the BC SPCA is a good place to start looking for job postings. They are hiring all over the province, especially for animal care attendants, and there are even part-time opportunities, too.
2. PetSmart
Whether you are ready to learn how to groom dogs or just want a gig where you’ll get to say “hi” to friendly dogs all day, you can check out the opportunities available at a PetSmart near you.
3. West Coast Dog Walking
If you are a total dog person, then don’t spend all day at a desk. Hang out with dogs in the forest all day instead.
4. Pet24Care
Imagine welcoming dogs and cats to hang out with you for a week at your place and getting paid for it. Pet24Care is looking for pet lovers to become pet boarders and join their app platform. Could this be a great side hustle? Their Indeed post says you can earn $500 to $800 per week.
5. The Urban Puppy Shop
Calling all dog-people! You can work as a dog daycare attendant and get paid to play with pups. You’ll be keeping dogs happy by walking and taking care of people’s pets
6. Canine Adventure Club
According to a job posting on Indeed, this doggy hotel is looking for a part-time front desk attendant who must love dogs.
7. Cypress Street Animal Hospital
If you have some admin experience, you could work at a vet clinic like this one. Tasks include scheduling appointments, organizing documents, and answering client questions.