This company is helping connect customers requiring TV, smart-device, and security camera installations to expert technicians in their area.

Auxe aiming to make digital life easy through fast, affordable tech-related installations.

They are also an official Google Nest Pro, Ecobee Certified Installer, and HikVision Gold Partner. Future offerings on their website will include EV charging port installations and WiFi related services.

He launched Auxe with his co-founder, Peter Semkowski, after feeling taken advantage of by large corporations who “significantly overcharged for in-home tech services.”

He also said that his business is unique because they are not a general marketplace.

“Not only are we more niche in offering strictly in-home tech offerings as opposed to dozens of less specialized handyperson services, but we take personal ownership in ensuring customer satisfaction, which is why we own and manage a Google My Business page in every city we operate in.”

He told us that none of these other marketplaces do that, and deflect feedback to the technicians directly.

“Our specialized nature is manifested in the fact we onboard less than 5 per cent of applicants onto our platform; it is extremely important to maintain a quality technician network to ensure our brand is maintained,” he said.

Additionally, they have built a community around their technicians through their mobile app.

Within the app, there is a general chat room that technicians frequently engage in to share installation photos, new tools, feedback, and ask each other questions.

“Many of them have become friends and it’s rewarding to see this community build,” said Recavarren.

Eventually, he hopes that Auxe becomes the go-to in-home tech installer in North America.

“At a deeper level, this means providing a source of meaningful income to technicians who otherwise may be under-monetizing their skillset due to a lack of experience around business-related functions such as marketing, sales, and operations,” he said.

“Making an impact on both our customers’ lives and on our technicians’ is extremely rewarding and at the center of our business: nothing means more to us than positive customer feedback and technician stories about how Auxe allowed them to achieve some financial or life goal.”

Over the next 6 months, they plan on expanding into the USA and bringing new partnership announcements.

