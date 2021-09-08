Amazon is hosting its first-ever Canadian career day edition this month

A recent survey commissioned by Amazon revealed that 35% of Canadian job seekers say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to reconsider their career paths.

But they don’t anticipate the process to be easy, with 87% saying they are concerned to some degree about finding a new job. Better pay and benefits were the motivators for over half (53%) of the Canadians surveyed who are looking for new jobs.

On Wednesday, September 15, Amazon is stepping in to provide job seekers with the advice and tips they need in their search during its first-ever Canadian edition of Career Day. The virtual event is also set to offer attendees the opportunity to learn about what it’s like to work at Amazon in tech, corporate, or operations roles.

Anyone can participate in the event — whether members of the public or job seekers — and register for free to secure their spot.

Amazon will be enlisting a team of recruiters to provide career coaching sessions and goal-setting advice on the day, and attendees can book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter online ahead of time.

What’s more, Amazon Career Day will be simultaneously taking place in nine other countries around the world. This means all job seekers — whether looking for a position at Amazon or elsewhere — will be supported.

To make this happen, 30,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions will be conducted by a team of over 2,000 Amazon recruiters around the world in one day. Job seekers, as a result, can learn about the scope of roles available at the company, including those in Amazon’s logistics network, along with corporate and technology roles in Toronto and Vancouver.

At these Canadian Tech Hub locations, Amazon team members support everything from Prime Video to Amazon Advertising, Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Alexa, and even Retail and Operations Technology, among other businesses. At present, there are more than 1,800 corporate and technology roles available at Amazon in Canada.

In terms of programming for Amazon’s Career Day, attendees will hear from Canadian employees who are working in roles at the company’s delivery centres, fulfillment centres, and sortation centres. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, is also scheduled to share his own career experiences with attendees during a fireside chat.

But that’s not all. Attendees will hear from guest speakers on the day who will share candid advice around setting the right career objectives and starting, building, or transitioning their careers. This includes two-time Olympic diving medalist Jennifer Abel and Carla Harris, a New York Times best-selling author.

Harris, the vice chairman of global wealth management and a senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, was recently named by Fortune Magazine as one of the Top 50 Black Executives in Corporate America.

In Canada, Amazon employs over 25,000 full- and part-time staff across BC, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba. Those with full-time contracts receive benefits like medical, dental, and vision coverage, stock awards, and a group RRSP plan, in addition to competitive wages.

At Amazon Career Day, people worldwide will have a chance to learn more about the company that made it to the second spot on Forbes‘ World’s Best Employers list. In Canada, the event will be held over two separate editions, one in English and one in French.

“For somebody who loves to build, invent, and be part of a collaborative team that delivers exceptional products and services to customers, Amazon is an exciting place to work,” Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP, said in a press release.

For more information and to register, visit amazoncareerday.com.

When: Wednesday, September 15

Time: 12 pm EDT

Where: Online

Tickets: Register for free at amazoncareerday.com