RCMP investigating attempted abduction in Surrey

RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred late Sunday night in Surrey and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Mounties say they received a report just before midnight on Sunday of a woman that was grabbed from behind by an unknown man who attempted to drag her away as she walked on a path in a green space connecting Edinburgh Drive and 132 Street.

The woman screamed out for help and local residents came to help her after chasing the suspect as he ran away.

Police responded and spoke to some of the witnesses who helped the woman, who was not phsyically injured but was emotionally upset and disturbed by the incident.

Police are currently trying to locate any other potneital witnesses, in particular a man and woman who assisted the victim in getting home.

Investigators believe they may have information that will help advance this investigation.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned man, 5’ 10” tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing.

In the wake of this incident, Surrey RCMP are reminding community members to be cautious and to report all suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and ask for an on-duty GIU investigator or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.