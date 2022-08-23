A gigantic moth that usually sticks to tropical climates was spotted outside a home in Washington State last month, just south of the British Columbia border.

It’s the first time the insect has been spotted in North America, and experts are surprised it’s able to survive that far north.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, said. “Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking.”

The moth landed on a Bellevue, Washington resident’s home in early July, and the US Plant Health Investigation Service identified it as an Atlas moth on July 27. The species is known for its 10-inch long wingspan — about the diameter of an average dinner plate.

Atlas moths are native to tropical forests in Asia, in countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and India.

Scientists don’t know how the moth got to Washington, and hope further study will help them learn whether it was a one-off escapee or if there’s an established population in the area.

“This is normally a tropical moth. We are not sure it could survive here,” Spichiger said.

Scientists suspect the moth could survive off of apples and cherries found in the area. The Atlas moth is a federally quarantined pest in the US, meaning it’s illegal to possess without a permit.

Anyone who sees the massive moth is asked to take a picture and report the sighting to [email protected]