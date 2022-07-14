Flying ants have returned to Vancouver for their annual airborne orgy

The most unwelcome sign of the season has returned: flying ants.

The winged pests have begun their yearly invasion of Metro Vancouver, much to the dismay of residents.

Flying ants have been spotted in various locations throughout Metro Vancouver over the last several days, and people have taken to social media to mark the occasion.

“Happy flying ant day,” user snowylambeau said on Reddit, sharing a photo of the tiny insects stuck to blades of grass.

“It’s a good time to be a bird or a bat,” another user replied.

The annual swell in flying ants has been dubbed “flying ant day” by some because of the insects’ swift and brief appearance.

Well it’s finally here, the day we’ve all been waiting for: Flying Ant Day. The swarm is alive and well — Michael Haack (@michaelhaack) July 12, 2022

Flying ant day is the height of the insect’s mating season. When a colony is ready to expand, the winged heathens head out for their “nuptial flight.”

After they’ve mated, the male ants die. The females fly off in search of a nesting site to begin a new colony.

Luckily, these flying pests aren’t dangerous. Just be sure to be on high alert until flying ant day (season?) is over. And definitely remember to keep your mouth closed.